How will the West respond to Russia’s security concerns?

Russia wants NATO and the US to reduce their presence in eastern Europe as tensions rise over Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned of an appropriate response unless Europe and the United States drop their aggressive posturing on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has been rejecting accusations that it is preparing to invade Kyiv as early as next month.

Europe says Putin’s demands are impossible to keep, while Washington is preparing to negotiate over his security concerns.

So, does diplomacy have a chance?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Military analyst and columnist for Novaya Gazeta

Thorsten Benner – Co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute

David DesRoches – Professor at the National Defense University and former NATO operations director at the Joint Chiefs of Staff