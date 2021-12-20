How can Omicron be stopped from spreading?

The new variant of the coronavirus is infecting millions worldwide, prompting a reintroduction of restrictions.

The global surge in new COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant is forcing some nations to reimpose strict lockdown measures just before the holiday season.

The Netherlands was the first European country to impose a nationwide lockdown on Sunday. Others are following suit to try to slow the spread of Omicron.

France, Austria, Cyprus and Germany have tightened travel restrictions – some even cancelling Christmas and New Year celebrations.

And Ireland is among other countries imposing curfews and limiting the number of people allowed in bars and restaurants.

But is it enough?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Oksana Pyzik – Leader of the global citizenship programme on outbreaks of infectious diseases at University College London

Jop De Vrieze – Journalist specialising in medical science

John Nicholls – Clinical professor in pathology at the University of Hong Kong