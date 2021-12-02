Can EU’s Global Gateway strategy compete with Beijing?

The European Union’s infrastructure strategy is seen as a challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The European Union has launched what is being described as a roadmap for major investment in infrastructure worldwide.

Global Gateway strategy is seen as a challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The goal is to raise $340bn to finance infrastructure.

It will focus on transport, health, education, and digital and climate projects around the world, including in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The EU is China’s biggest trading partner, and the project would allow it to promote its geopolitical influence.

Beijing has extended its own reach during the eight years since it launched its own initiative. But critics say that project has pushed many countries deeply into debt.

Presenter:

Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Zainab Usman – Director, Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Luisa Santos – Deputy director general at BusinessEurope

Victor Gao – Vice-president of the Center for China and Globalization