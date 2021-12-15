Can Turkey and Armenia establish diplomatic relations?

Both sides are now appointing special envoys to work on normalising ties.

Relations between Armenia and Turkey have been described as frosty, tense and even hostile.

The longest-lasting controversy was undoubtedly the mass killing of Armenians during World War I, where an estimated 1.5 million people died.

But there is also Armenia’s current territorial dispute with Turkey’s ally, Azerbaijan.

Both sides are now appointing special envoys to work on normalising ties.

Why is this happening? And can they build trust after decades of animosity?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mitat Celikpala – Professor of international relations and vice rector at Kadir Has University

Richard Giragosian – Director of the Regional Studies Center in Armenia

Matthew Bryza – Non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and former US ambassador to Azerbaijan