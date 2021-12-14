Can Europe have a defence strategy of its own?

The EU has historically relied on the US and NATO, but calls are growing for a united European military power.

The idea of common defence has long been debated among European leaders – the bloc has historically relied on the NATO alliance and the United States for military action.

But after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan again this year, and during the mass evacuations that followed, questions arose about the European Union’s ability to drive its own defence policy.

On Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was the latest leader to call for a common defence force in Europe as he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a summit of East European leaders.

But can Europe survive without NATO and the US?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Thorsten Benner – Co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin

Theresa Fallon – Director of Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway