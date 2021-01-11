search
24:00
From:
Inside Story
Will Joe Biden close Guantanamo Bay?
US president-elect once promised to shut down the camp and now he is under pressure to deliver.
Read more
11 Jan 2021
More episodes from
Inside Story
Has Trump abused social media?
play
25:00
Will bitcoin be the currency of the future?
play
24:45
Can the world still look to the US for leadership on democracy?
play
25:00
Is a peaceful transfer of power in the US at risk?
play
