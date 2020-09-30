Live
25:30

From: Inside Story

How much has Africa been held back by illicit financial outflows?

Africa lost $836bn between 2000 and 2015 in what’s being termed ‘illicit capital flight’.

30 Sep 2020
More from TV Shows

With no end in sight to the crisis – where do we go from here?

Can an end be found to one of the world’s oldest conflicts?

The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]

Can protesters achieve political change in Egypt?

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans on September 21 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Will Trump give up power if he loses?

Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Trump says Proud Boys should ‘stand down’: US election live news

President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]
More episodes from
Inside Story

With no end in sight to the crisis – where do we go from here?

26:00
The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]

Can an end be found to one of the world’s oldest conflicts?

25:30
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans on September 21 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Can protesters achieve political change in Egypt?

25:00

Will Trump give up power if he loses?

25:40
Show more