Live
25:10

From: Inside Story

Will disinformation derail democracy?

By 
Inside Story
23 Sep 2020
More from TV Shows

Is this a new beginning for Mali?

Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses to the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali''s independence in Bamako, on September 22, 2020, one day after announcing that the transitional presidency would be assigned to a retired colonel, Bah Ndaw, 70 years, ephemeral Minister of Defence in 2014. MICHELE CATTANI / AFP

Stream@UNGA: When will women win equality?

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza waves to fans during an International Indian Film Academy Awards event in Toronto June 24, 2011 [REUTERS/Mike Cassese]

Is Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran working?

Massive demonstrations grip Thailand

Most Read

Uncle Ben’s rice gets rebrand after racial stereotyping criticism

Uncle Ben's rice products will now be called 'Ben's Original' and the logo of an elderly Africa American man wearing a bow tie will be dropped from packaging, parent company Mars announced on Wednesday [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Kentucky grand jury indicts officer in Breonna Taylor shooting

Demonstrators calling for justice for Breonna Taylor during a protest in Austin, Texas [Montinique Monroe/Getty Images]

Muslims win call to prayer court battle in German town

About five million Muslims live in Germany [File: Martin Meissner/AP)
More episodes from
Inside Story
Colonel Assimi Goita (C), President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses to the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali''s independence in Bamako, on September 22, 2020, one day after announcing that the transitional presidency would be assigned to a retired colonel, Bah Ndaw, 70 years, ephemeral Minister of Defence in 2014. MICHELE CATTANI / AFP

Is this a new beginning for Mali?

25:25

Is Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran working?

24:55

Massive demonstrations grip Thailand

25:20

Trump bans TikTok over security concerns

25:10
Show more