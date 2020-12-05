Live
24:55

From: Inside Story

Should the Dutch ‘Black Pete’ tradition be abolished?

Controversial Dutch blackface holiday figure is under renewed scrutiny.

By 
Inside Story
5 Dec 2020
More episodes from
Inside Story

How will Turkey respond to US sanctions?

25:00

How should Boko Haram be dealt with?

25:30

Could Cabo Delgado conflict spill outside of Mozambique?

24:30

What’s the legacy of Bosnia’s peace deal?

25:00
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story

How will Turkey respond to US sanctions?

25:00

How should Boko Haram be dealt with?

25:30

Could Cabo Delgado conflict spill outside of Mozambique?

24:30

What’s the legacy of Bosnia’s peace deal?

25:00
Show more
More from TV Shows

How will Turkey respond to US sanctions?

Has China beaten the US at the globalisation game?

How should Boko Haram be dealt with?

Could Cabo Delgado conflict spill outside of Mozambique?

Most Read

Pakistan’s top diplomat meets UAE PM, no breakthrough on visas

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi [File: Salahuddin/Reuters]

Analysis: What do US sanctions on Turkey mean for NATO?

With positions rapidly hardening between Washington and Ankara the potential, for a Turkish exit from NATO is now a possibility [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Outrage in Sri Lanka over cremation of Muslim COVID victims

Municipal workers carry the coffin of an unclaimed body of a COVID-19 victim to a crematorium in Colombo in this December 10 photo [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]

Hundreds of Nigerian schoolboys released, local governor says

A Kankara Town road sign is seen, after gunmen abducted students from the Government Science school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria, December 13, 2020 [Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]