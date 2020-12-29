search
Live
play
News
تبديل القائمة
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Coronavirus
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
تبديل القائمة
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
24:35
From:
Inside Story
Is Iraqi PM able to confront pro-Iran militia?
Mustafa Kadhimi’s leadership put to test after recent wave of attacks.
Read more
29 Dec 2020
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Inside Story
What is the state of democracy on continental Africa today?
play
25:30
Will vaccines change the course of the pandemic?
play
25:15
Can Scotland become independent?
play
24:25
Has the world ignored South Sudan?
play
25:35
Show more
More episodes from
Inside Story
What is the state of democracy on continental Africa today?
play
25:30
Will vaccines change the course of the pandemic?
play
25:15
Can Scotland become independent?
play
24:25
Has the world ignored South Sudan?
play
25:35
Show more
More from News
Argentina begins COVID vaccine campaign with Russian shots
Russia charges critic Navalny with ‘fraud’ in new criminal case
UAE a hub for firms helping Venezuela avoid US sanctions: Report
Gabon approves constitutional change if president incapacitated
Most Read
Strong earthquake kills at least seven people in Croatia
Nashville bomber gave away car, home before Christmas Day attack
UK registers record 53,135 new COVID cases in 24 hours
How did the pandemic begin? WHO team to seek answers in China