24:35
From:
Inside Story
Can the United States’s global reputation be repaired?
Tight race for the US presidency as global trust in American leadership falls.
Read more
By
Inside Story
4 Nov 2020
More episodes from
Inside Story
How are other countries viewing the US elections?
play
25:50
Will the final day of the US campaign sway the vote?
play
25:20
Does Algeria need a new constitution?
play
25:15
Can China be a global leader?
play
25:00
Show more
