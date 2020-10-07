Live
25:30

From: Inside Story

How can armed groups in northern Mozambique be contained?

Fighters linked to ISIL have intensified attacks recently in the gas-rich Cabo-Delgado province.

7 Oct 2020
More from TV Shows

Hepatitis C virus-hunting scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

Is the coronavirus a threat to democracy?

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

Most Read

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Live

An elderly man stands in front of a destroyed house after shelling in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's main city of Stepanakert on October 7, 2020 [Aris Messinis/AFP]

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Russia has in the last years touted the development of futuristic new weapons [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP]

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden’s ‘sharp anti-Russian rhetoric’

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied once again Washington's charge of Russian meddling in US elections [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]

Doctor says Trump is free of COVID-19-symptoms and fever

US President Donald Trump removing his face mask after returning to White House from the hospital after contracting COVID-19 [Erin Scott/Reuters]
More episodes from
Inside Story

Hepatitis C virus-hunting scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

25:40

Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

25:15

Is the coronavirus a threat to democracy?

25:00

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

24:25
Show more