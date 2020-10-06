Live
25:40

From: Inside Story

Hepatitis C virus-hunting scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

Why are they being honoured now and what can their work teach us about defeating COVID-19?

By 
Inside Story
6 Oct 2020
More from TV Shows

Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

Is the coronavirus a threat to democracy?

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

The president’s taxes: A story to ‘Trump’ all the others?

Most Read

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, 06 October 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

Michelle Obama calls Trump ‘racist’: US election news

Michelle Obama has called Trump a racist in a new video [Screen grab]

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4bn over missing ex-FBI agent

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials [File: AFP]

Facebook removes Trump COVID-19 post, Twitter hides similar tweet

Trump spent three days in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 [Win McNamee/Getty Images]
More episodes from
Inside Story

Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

25:15

Is the coronavirus a threat to democracy?

25:00

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

24:25

Will Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis affect the US election?

24:45
Show more