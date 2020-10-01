Live
25:20

From: Inside Story

What’s next for Kuwait after the death of its ruler?

The late Emir was buried in Kuwait City on Wednesday after his death in the US.

1 Oct 2020
More from TV Shows

What are the greatest threats to US global power?

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with his new National Security Adviser Army Lt Gen HR McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida US February 20, 2017 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

How much has Africa been held back by illicit financial outflows?

With no end in sight to the crisis – where do we go from here?

Can an end be found to one of the world’s oldest conflicts?

The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
More episodes from
Inside Story

How much has Africa been held back by illicit financial outflows?

25:30

With no end in sight to the crisis – where do we go from here?

26:00
The image shared by Azerbaijan Defence Ministry shows a howitzer firing munitions towards Armenian positions after the launch of a counter then a forward operation [AZE Defence Ministry via Anadolu]

Can an end be found to one of the world’s oldest conflicts?

25:30
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans on September 21 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Can protesters achieve political change in Egypt?

25:00
Show more