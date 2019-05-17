Live
25:30

From: Inside Story

Can Sri Lanka ever achieve lasting peace | Inside Story

Religious tensions rise as country marks 10 years since end of the civil war.

17 May 2019
More from TV Shows

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

The president’s taxes: A story to ‘Trump’ all the others?

Shrinking fish stocks raise tensions in the South China Sea

Nikol Pashinyan: ‘Armenia is guarantor of security in Karabakh’

Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

New fighting that erupted on September 27 has been the heaviest in decades in the region [Handout via EPA]

Trump, White House give conflicting accounts of his condition

Trump's address came just hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Donald Trump’s video message from the hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from his hospital room [The White House handout via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
More episodes from
Inside Story

Will Trump’s illness make others take COVID-19 more seriously?

24:25

Will Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis affect the US election?

24:45

What’s next for Kuwait after the death of its ruler?

25:20

How much has Africa been held back by illicit financial outflows?

25:30
Show more