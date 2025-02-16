Exploring contemporary African art with three influential women bridging the continent and its global diaspora.

In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, we delve into the dynamic world of contemporary African art. From the vibrant scenes of the Dakar Biennale to global platforms, three influential women – a Senegalese art critic, an African-American photographer, and a Senegalese curator – share their insights. They discuss reclaiming Africa’s artistic narratives, the interplay between history and modernity, and the evolving role of the diaspora in shaping the continent’s cultural future.