Tajikistan’s glacial crisis: Central Asia’s melting heart

Will we be able to win this race against time, or must we brace ourselves for an impending disaster?

As global warming escalates, Tajikistan’s melting glaciers threaten to unleash catastrophic climate changes across Central Asia: widespread desertification, crippling agricultural crises, and the collapse of regions beyond Tajikistan due to water shortages.

In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we embark on an expedition into Tajikistan’s rugged mountain system with local scientists to explore the full extent of this escalating threat.