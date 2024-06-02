Expelling dissent: US students challenging Israel’s war on Gaza

Explore the powerful wave of student activism in the US against Israel’s war on Gaza.

As Israel continues its war on Gaza, student activism surged across universities in the United States. From New York to California, students demand an end to the conflict and call for divestment from companies profiting from it. These campuses, echoing a rich history of activism, become centres of tension and defiance. Facing suspension, expulsion, and arrest, students are convinced they are on the right side of history.

In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we delve into these powerful demonstrations to explore advocacy, dissent and calls for policy change.