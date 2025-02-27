Inequality, corruption and police brutality in Kenya

In 2024, thousands of young Kenyans took to the streets to protest the country’s deepening cost-of-living crisis and the controversial finance bill proposed by the government of President William Ruto.

Authorities responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that killed dozens of Kenyans and injured hundreds. Meanwhile, a growing number of abductions have rocked the country – which human rights groups say Kenyan police are responsible for.

So what lies ahead for the country and its president?

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Kimani Ichung’wah, the majority leader of the Kenyan National Assembly, on President Ruto’s rule, the government’s clampdown on dissent and its economic crisis.

Joining the discussion are:

Awino Okech – Professor of feminist and security studies at University of London-SOAS

Irungu Houghton – Executive director of Amnesty International Kenya

Moses Langat – Kenya community leader in the diaspora, based in the UK.