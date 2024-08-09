Is Xi Jinping’s China on a path to war?

Over the past few decades, China has solidified its status as an economic superpower. But the country’s economic boom coupled with its increased military might has increased tensions in the region, including with Taiwan, where fears are mounting over a possible Chinese invasion.

Meanwhile, at home, China’s human rights record remains under the spotlight with severe curtailments on free speech and a continued hardline policy on the country’s Uighur community.

So what lies ahead?

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Victor Gao, the former translator for Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and vice president of the Center for China and Globalization, on President Xi Jinping’s rule, China’s foreign policy and its clampdown on dissent.

Joining the discussion are:

Rayhan Asat – international human rights lawyer of Uighur descent and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Stephen Chan – professor of world politics at the University of London, School of African and Oriental Studies

Martin Jacques – author of When China Rules the World and visiting professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing