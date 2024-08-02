History, genocide and Israel’s war on Gaza: Mehdi Hasan and Benny Morris

Mehdi Hasan challenges Israeli historian Benny Morris on Israel’s war on Gaza, its historical roots and Zionism.

In this episode, Mehdi Hasan challenges prominent Israeli historian Benny Morris on his support for Israel’s war on Gaza, the history around the founding of Israel and the Nakba.

Morris’s book, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947-1949, dismantled many of the myths behind the displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians during that period. His critics, however, say he now justifies many of those crimes.

Hasan and Morris are joined by a panel of three experts:

Diana Buttu – a Palestinian lawyer and former adviser for the Palestine Liberation Organization

Daniel Levy – a former Israeli peace negotiator and current president of the US/ Middle East Project

Emmanuel Navon – an international relations lecturer at Tel Aviv University

This was filmed before the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on July 31.