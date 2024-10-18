Immigration, populism and the far right

Mehdi Hasan goes Head to Head with Matthew Goodwin on the UK riots, immigration and the ‘new woke elite’.

In the aftermath of riots – fuelled by misinformation and the far right – the debate about immigration, racism and social cohesion in the United Kingdom has returned to centre stage.

Were the riots a symptom of deep-seated racism within British society or should the blame be placed, as Matthew Goodwin suggests, on the government’s policies of “mass immigration”?

Matthew Goodwin is a visiting professor at the University of Buckingham and the author of six books, including: Values, Voice and Virtue: The New British Politics and Revolt on the Right.

He and Head to Head host Mehdi Hasan are joined by a panel of experts:

Zoe Gardner – immigration expert and campaigner for migrants’ and refugees’ rights

David Goodhart – founder of Prospect Magazine and author

Taj Ali – former editor of Tribune Magazine, author and historian