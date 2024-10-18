Video Duration 47 minutes 22 seconds
Head to Head

Immigration, populism and the far right

Mehdi Hasan goes Head to Head with Matthew Goodwin on the UK riots, immigration and the ‘new woke elite’.

In the aftermath of riots – fuelled by misinformation and the far right – the debate about immigration, racism and social cohesion in the United Kingdom has returned to centre stage.

Were the riots a symptom of deep-seated racism within British society or should the blame be placed, as Matthew Goodwin suggests, on the government’s policies of “mass immigration”?

Matthew Goodwin is a visiting professor at the University of Buckingham and the author of six books, including: Values, Voice and Virtue: The New British Politics and Revolt on the Right.

He and Head to Head host Mehdi Hasan are joined by a panel of experts:

Zoe Gardner – immigration expert and campaigner for migrants’ and refugees’ rights
David Goodhart – founder of Prospect Magazine and author
Taj Ali – former editor of Tribune Magazine, author and historian

Published On 18 Oct 2024