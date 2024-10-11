Would US democracy survive a second Trump presidency?

With the 2024 US presidential elections just weeks away, former US President Donald Trump is intensifying his campaign, pushing more aggressive rhetoric than ever before.

Given his continued attacks on the legitimacy of the electoral system and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, does Trump pose a genuine threat to US democracy?

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Adolfo Franco, a spokesperson for the Trump 2024 campaign. Franco has spent decades advising the US government and was an adviser to the late 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

Joining the discussion are:

Reed Galen – Co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a group founded by former Republican strategists to oppose the re-election of Donald Trump.

Danielle Moodie – Political commentator, Host of the WokeAF podcast and co-host of the Democracy-ish and The Daily Beast’s “New Abnormal” podcasts.

Erol Morkoc – Political strategist and Spokesperson for Republicans Overseas UK.