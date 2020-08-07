Mehdi Hasan is an award-winning British journalist, broadcaster, author and political commentator. He is the presenter of both UpFront (filmed in Washington DC) and Head to Head (filmed at the Oxford Union). Mehdi is a senior contributor at the The Intercept (TI), and host of TI's Deconstructed podcast. He has been named one of the 100 'most influential' Britons on Twitter, and was included in the annual global list of 'The 500 Most Influential Muslims' in the world ('The Muslim 500').