Head to Head

Mehdi Hasan challenges a retired US brigadier general and a former UK diplomat on the West’s relationship with China.
Interviews with attitude, tackling the big issues of our time with Mehdi Hasan.
Mehdi Hasan takes on one of the most divisive debates in US politics: healthcare and the lack of universal coverage.
Mehdi Hasan challenges a Trump campaign surrogate and a Democratic operative over US failure to...
Read the full transcript of the debate with the South African politician on corruption, xenophobia...
South African politician Baleka Mbete on corruption, xenophobia and whether the ANC has lived up to its promises.
Guests, panellists and members of the public share their views and opinions about the programme.
Richard Tice, chair of the Brexit Party, on why he wants the UK to break away from the European Union with no deal.
Mehdi Hasan challenges the US president’s adviser, Stephen Moore, on the economy, racism and Trump’s fitness for office.
Read the full transcript of our discussion with Gowher Rizvi on democracy, Rohingya refugees and freedom of the press.
Mehdi Hasan challenges Charles Liu on China’s economic and human rights record.
Mehdi Hasan challenges the Blackwater founder on his firm’s role in Iraq and his new plan to privatise the Afghan war.
Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the PM of Bangladesh, discusses the state of the country’s democracy.
Read the full transcript of our discussion about Western democracy, political freedom, and economic reform.
Read the full transcript of our discussion with the Former Israeli Deputy FM about Gaza and Israel’s nuclear programme.