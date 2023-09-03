Luol Deng: Uniting a country through basketball

Former NBA star Luol Deng on building the South Sudan basketball team and why he believes sport can change lives.

Can sport transcend borders and have the power to unite a country after conflict?

Iman Amrani sits down with basketball legend Luol Deng to discuss his remarkable journey, from being a South Sudanese refugee to being drafted into the NBA and playing for some of the world’s best teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and LA Lakers.

Since retiring, Deng has become president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation and also one of its coaches.

He talks about the remarkable story of the team qualifying for the Basketball World Cup and what this means for the world’s youngest nation.