Paola Egonu: Volleyball Star and Advocate for Change

The Italian sportswoman discusses her career, racism, and the importance of sisterhood in women’s sports.

Just 24, volleyball player Paola Egonu dominates the sport with records for highest jump, fastest serve and spike speed.

A three-time European champion and Tokyo Olympics flag-bearer, Egonu’s success has generated a debate about identity and race. Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, her Italian nationality has faced constant scrutiny, leading her to call out her country’s issues with race.

As she returns to Italy after a season playing in Turkey, Egonu discusses her journey and mission to drive change in women’s sports and in Italian society with host Iman Amrani. Egonu’s accomplishments defy boundaries and inspire transformation in her sport and nation.