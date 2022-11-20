Generation Football: Vincent Kompany says representation is key

Vincent Kompany on why representation needs to start in club boardrooms and football as a vehicle for change in Algeria.

What makes a great leader on and off the pitch?

Iman Amrani sits down with Vincent Kompany, Burnley Football Club’s new manager. He became a legend playing for Belgium and also captained Manchester City during the most successful time in their history.

Vincent discusses family, identity, legacy and how to make an impact in society.

Our report in this episode looks at Algeria, where football played a key role in its liberation struggle from France and the 2019 protest movement.

Has football been an agent for change in Algeria?