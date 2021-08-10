search
Live
play
News
Menu switch
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Afghanistan War
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Menu switch
Coronavirus
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Climate
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
11:12
From:
Fly on the Wall
The Colombia Uprising
“They are going to kill us… but there is no war without deaths.”
Read more
10 Aug 2021
facebook
twitter
whatsapp
More episodes from
Fly on the Wall
Dare to Play
play
09:47
Pandemic Evictions
play
11:17
Guns of New York
play
11:57
Divided States of America
play
10:03
Show more
More episodes from
Fly on the Wall
Dare to Play
play
09:47
Pandemic Evictions
play
11:17
Guns of New York
play
11:57
Divided States of America
play
10:03
Show more
More from Digital Series
What’s going wrong in Cuba? | Start Here
Beirut Blast: A Year On
Electric Cars: Driving into the Future
Covid in India: On the Second Wave
Most Read
Taliban seizes seventh Afghan provincial capital in five days
How a convicted criminal can buy a famous English football club
Anti-Muslim slogans raised in Indian capital, suspects in custody
‘Both sides just fire away without looking’: Afghan IDPs in Kabul