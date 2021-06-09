Live
09:47

From: Fly on the Wall

Dare to Play

“You can’t imagine the things that we are prohibited from just because we are women”

9 Jun 2021
More episodes from
Fly on the Wall

Pandemic Evictions

11:17

Guns of New York

11:57

Divided States of America

10:03

Dreams in the Ashes

10:00
Show more
More episodes from
Fly on the Wall

Pandemic Evictions

11:17

Guns of New York

11:57

Divided States of America

10:03

Dreams in the Ashes

10:00
Show more
More from Digital Series

Israel-Palestine: The politics at play | Start Here

Tourette’s and Me | Close Up

Who are the Taliban? | Start Here

The Frontline: Israel-Palestine

Most Read

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

How a medical evacuation exposed Solomon Islands’ China challenge

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is furious that prominent provincial leader Daniel Suidani, has gone to Taiwan for urgent treatment on a brain tumour underscoring tension over the 2019 decision to formally recognise Beijing [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Macron slapped in face during walkabout in southern France

Macron is widely expected to seek re-election in next year&#39;s presidential elections and surveys show him with a narrow lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen [File: Francois Mori/AP Photo]