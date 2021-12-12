Skip links

From: Fly on the Wall

On Ukraine’s Front Line

“Why do you need this? Why do you need thousands of deaths again?”

Fighting between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas has increased during 2021, and there are now fears that Moscow is planning a large-scale invasion. With tens of thousands of Russian troops newly deployed to the border, #FlyOnTheWall speaks to the Ukrainian men and women on the front line readying themselves for invasion.

Published On 12 Dec 2021
