Disease X: Are we ready for the next killer pandemic?

COVID-19 led to a golden age of medicine but also vaccine hesitancy. We explore global readiness for the next outbreak.

COVID-19 killed seven million people and brought the planet to a standstill.

Five years since it was discovered, our greatest disease experts say far worse pandemics are imminent and the world is unprepared.

Not enough research has been done into many of the organisms that cause infectious diseases.

The World Health Organization is particularly concerned about Disease X, an unknown pathogen that could cause a catastrophic outbreak.

Societal apathy and anti-vaccination attitudes have skyrocketed due to a tide of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Episode 2 of Flatten the Curve examines the challenges in pandemic-proofing our world from Disease X.