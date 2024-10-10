Can a pandemic treaty end vaccine inequity in Africa?

Can a global treaty end the vaccine inequity that plagued Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A quarter of the global population remains unvaccinated for COVID-19, five years after the virus emerged.

During the pandemic, African countries were among the last to receive life-saving medicines because powerful nations control vaccine stockpiles.

This “vaccine apartheid” fuels distrust in expensive Western-made vaccines.

Senegal and other African nations will produce more of their own vaccines to protect the disease-prone continent.

A pandemic treaty being negotiated at the World Health Organization could also help Global South nations better prepare for outbreaks.

Episode 1 of Flatten the Curve, a new series on pandemic preparedness, explores the fight to end vaccine inequity.