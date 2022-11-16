The Torres Strait: Swallowed by the sea

Torres Strait Islanders take on Australia’s government to protect their homes from rising sea levels.

Climate change is causing catastrophic damage to the Torres Strait Islands.

Without immediate action, the islanders’ worst fears will become a reality, forcing them to leave what has been their home for centuries.

As sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate, sea walls provide a temporary solution to a much bigger problem – but the islanders are fighting back; suing the Australian government is just the beginning.

This is the story of how a father and son are refusing to be silenced, letting the world know of their plight.