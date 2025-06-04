Fight for the Pacific – Episode 3: China’s Pacific Wave

A dive into the economic tug-of-war between the US and China in the Pacific, seen through the experiences of locals.

In “China’s Pacific Wave”, the episode delves into the economic tug-of-war between the United States and China in the Pacific, seen through the experiences of locals like Jacob George, a Vanuatuan customary land owner confronting Chinese encroachment, and Maikolo Ikahihfo, a Tongan stall owner amid the rise of Chinese businesses.

Highlighting the Pacific nations’ growing debts to China, this episode examines the vulnerabilities and economic sovereignty concerns of these aid-reliant island nations, which received more than $40bn in development assistance from 2008 to 2021. Ronna Lee’s story in Samoa adds a personal dimension, exploring cultural links between the Pacific and China.

This episode underscores the challenges faced by Pacific nations, such as dependency on limited income sources and climate change threats, and questions their role in the larger geopolitical game: are they merely pawns, or active agents in their destiny amidst intense global power dynamics?

Fight for the Pacific, a four-part series, showcases the Pacific’s critical transformation into a battleground of global power. This series captures the high-stakes rivalry between the US and China as they vie for dominance in a region pivotal to global stability. The series frames the Pacific not just as a battleground for superpowers but also as a region with its own unique challenges and aspirations.