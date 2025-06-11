Fight for the Pacific – Episode 4: Rising Tides, Shifting Powers

The role Pacific people play in shaping their future amid growing environmental and geopolitical challenges.

Rising Tides, Shifting Powers delves into the poignant reality of Pacific islanders grappling with the existential threat of climate change and the complex geopolitics involving the United States and China. The episode opens with Millicent Barty, a climate activist and entrepreneur, whose daily life exemplifies the immediate dangers faced by Pacific communities. As sea levels rise, their cultural heritage is at risk, mirroring the precarious future of the entire island nation.

Simultaneously, Suluafi Brianna Fruean, a Pacific Climate Warrior, represents the voice of young Pacific Islanders on a global platform. She campaigns for the urgent need for climate action for the Pacific.

The episode weaves together these personal stories with the broader themes of superpower competition, revealing how the Pacific islands, while small and geographically distant, are at the forefront of major global issues. The finale of Rising Tides, Shifting Powers leaves viewers reflecting on the resilience of Pacific peoples and the critical role they play in shaping their destiny amid rising environmental and geopolitical challenges.

Advertisement

Fight for the Pacific, a four-part series, showcases the Pacific’s critical transformation into a battleground of global power. This series captures the high-stakes rivalry between the US and China as they vie for dominance in a region pivotal to global stability. The series frames the Pacific not just as a battleground for superpowers, but also as a region with its own unique challenges and aspirations.