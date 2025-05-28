Fight for the Pacific – Episode 2: Fallout Zone

In the crossfire of a global power struggle, a compelling look at the impact of militarisation of the Pacific islands.

In Fallout Zone, we explore the intensifying geopolitical tensions between the United States and China in the South Pacific and expose the region’s ever-growing strategic importance.

We travel to Hawaii, where a significant US military presence has had far-reaching implications not only on the region’s environment but also on Indigenous communities of Hawaii. The US presence has increased the cost of living to such a point that many of the state’s native people struggle to make a living. Tia Marie Masaniai, a Hawaiian activist, embarks on a journey to her ancestral homeland and explains why most locals reject the very notion of Hawaii being a US state.

The legacy of US nuclear testing has always been under scrutiny. In the Pacific idyll of the Marshall Islands, we meet Mina Titus, who tells us of the lasting impact of US actions in her homeland – and while there is little visible evidence of the nuclear testing today, the long-lasting health implications linger on.

We conclude in Kaitoke Aotearoa, the Maori name for New Zealand, where Indigenous communities are implementing methods of food sovereignty. By producing and growing their food, they aim to rely less on imports, move to a more sustainable and healthy way of life, and reclaim land that was once colonised.

Fight for the Pacific, a four-part series, showcases the Pacific’s critical transformation into a battleground of global power. This series captures the high-stakes rivalry between the US and China as they vie for dominance in a region pivotal to global stability. The series frames the Pacific not just as a battleground for superpowers but also as a region with its unique challenges and aspirations.