My Hijab, My Choice

Five British women share their personal experiences of suffering discrimination in the UK because they wear the hijab.

Islamophobia raised its ugly head in race riots in Britain in August 2024 and attacks on Muslims and mosques in the United Kingdom have increased since October 7, 2023.

Women have been targets of abuse just as much as men.

In this film based completely on their own testimonies, five British Muslim women share their experiences in frank and often emotional, intimate interviews. They challenge Western perceptions of the hijab as a symbol of female oppression and describe it as a powerful expression of commitment to their faith, which defines them as strong, independent women.

The women describe the struggle they say they face for dignity and respect in British society where they’re often insulted, attacked and discriminated against, particularly in the jobs market. This film is an exploration of why many Muslim women choose to wear the hijab and also a snapshot of British attitudes to Islam and discrimination in the UK today.