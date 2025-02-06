The Palestine Laboratory – EP 2

Exposing how Israel’s sales of military technology is aiding state control around the world.

In Episode 2 of “The Palestine Laboratory”, journalist and author Antony Loewenstein investigates how surveillance and military technology developed by Israel and tested on Palestinians is marketed abroad. He finds out how the latest Israeli technology is being used to monitor refugees and migrants in Greece and along the US-Mexico border.

Loewenstein visits Mexico to explore its use of Israeli spyware and travels to India to find out how a thriving arms trade is fostering close links between the two nations. In South Africa, he uncovers a hidden aspect of the country’s history which saw a secret relationship between the apartheid-era government and Israel centred on a clandestine arms trade and shared values.

What he reveals is a picture of how the “technology of occupation” developed on Palestinians is also used to subjugate people and surveil political dissidents, human rights defenders and journalists all over the world.

Loewenstein concludes by asking if the countries buying these systems are actually looking for more than just another weapon, but instead buying into a wider ideology of the separation and control of “unwanted” populations, be they protesting farmers, political dissidents, or refugees.