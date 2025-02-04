Hidden Strength: South Sudan | Africa’s New Directions

Informal sector business owners and vendors are the backbone of South Sudan’s economy.

South Sudan is the world’s youngest nation. Despite its rich cultural diversity and natural resources, the country faces immense challenges, including economic instability and governance issues exacerbated by continuing conflicts. The informal sector, a lifeline for many South Sudanese, plays a critical role in sustaining the nation’s fragile economy.

Hidden Strength unveils the stories of resilience within the informal economy of Juba. Through expert interviews and local business owners, the film demonstrates how honest livelihoods can be forged even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.