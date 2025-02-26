Echoes of Water: Morocco | Africa’s New Directions

Morocco tackles pressing water scarcity through a blend of ancient and modern solutions.

Morocco has always had water supply challenges, and they are becoming more urgent. It has set out to integrate ancient and modern water management techniques to combat water scarcity and ensure sustainability, but there are technical, financial and logistical limitations. Villagers with innovative solutions contrast with the government’s large-scale interventions. Can Morocco reduce its water dependency and become self-sufficient in the face of environmental challenges?