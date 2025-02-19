Offensive Agricole: Burkina Faso | Africa’s New Directions

Burkina Faso has started an agricultural development strategy to achieve food sovereignty by 2025.

Between climate change, rising prices and security threats, Burkina Faso has an urgent need to develop sustainable food sovereignty. In response to this challenge, the Burkinabe government has launched an “agriculture offensive”, which aims to reduce the food imports that put a strain on foreign reserves and everyone from farmers to city dwellers. Across the country, we meet local farmers and cooperatives who have received support while experts reflect on how the country’s recent and current history precipitates the goal of a thriving agriculture sector, and ultimately, self-sufficiency.