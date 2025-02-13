Russia’s Shadow on Africa

Russia’s presence in Africa – stabilising force or template for its expanding influence over the continent?

A stabilising force enhancing the sovereignty of African nations – or the focal point for increasing Russian influence across the continent?

This documentary is an exploration of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic ambitions in Africa, seen through the prism of the Central African Republic (CAR). At the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg in July 2023, Putin announced military agreements with more than 40 African countries. The agreements have already started to reshape geopolitical relationships and have significant implications for local populations. Russian paramilitary organisation the Wagner Group has been in the CAR since 2018, and while some support its presence, independent investigations have reported terrible human rights abuses with little or no accountability.

This film includes insights from former Wagner commander Marat Gabidullin, French political analyst Emmanuel Dupuy, and an adviser to CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera. They shed light on the complex situation in the CAR – a combination of military engagement, resource exploitation and geopolitical manoeuvring – and how it’s becoming a template for Russia’s expanding influence in Africa.