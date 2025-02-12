Turning the Tide: Mali | Africa’s New Directions

Mali struggles to turn around a security situation that has hampered development and social progress.

Mali’s military government is trying to restore security in large areas of the country that have been controlled by armed groups. Since a coup in 2021, there has been a shift away from French influence towards China and Russia. The lack of security is holding back development in Mali, affecting its people, but there are small signs of improvement. We learn from victims’ and traders’ firsthand experience of the conflict while researchers and analysts speak to the causes of the instability. These narratives show Mali’s complex search for security, stability and lasting peace.