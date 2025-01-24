Afghanistan: The price of peace

The disastrous 20-year US mission in Afghanistan which ended in failure, the limits of power and long-term scars of war.

The United States’ Afghan war – more than two decades of conflict, trillions of dollars spent, tens of thousands of civilian and military lives lost and the Taliban ultimately reclaiming power. What was this US intervention all about, was it worth it and could it ever realistically succeed?

This documentary investigates how, despite spending more than $2.3 trillion and two decades in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021, the US failed to achieve its objectives of building a stable Afghan state and military capable of resisting the Taliban. We hear from Taliban officials, American military personnel, Afghan civilians, key political figures and experts, with different perspectives on the war goals, strategies and ultimate failure.

The film examines the human toll of the occupation, cultural and political missteps and the enduring challenges facing Afghanistan after the return of the Taliban. It also reflects on the broader themes of imperialism, nation-building and the enduring struggle for sovereignty.