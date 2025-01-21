How Israel shaped the narrative and its impact on Dutch politics

Israel’s portrayal of violence between Amsterdam locals and Maccabi fans last year led to a debate on anti-Islam and immigration issues.

Violence between Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters and Amsterdam locals in November 2024 led to heated debate across the Netherlands. What started as street clashes quickly escalated when Israeli officials labelled the attacks “anti-Semitic” and drew Holocaust comparisons.

The incident became a rallying point for various groups. Dutch Zionist organisations backed Israel’s narrative, while others used the events to push anti-immigration views. Some questioned whether a football confrontation was being manipulated for political gain.

Al Jazeera correspondent Step Vaessen speaks to all parties involved, revealing how different sides shaped the story. Through interviews with football fans, residents and experts, she reveals how one night of violence exposed deeper cultural tensions and reshaped community relations in polarised Dutch society.​​​​​​​​​