Inside violent US far-right groups, the role played in them by military veterans and the threat they pose to democracy.

Why would American military veterans take up arms against the country they swore an oath to protect, “against all enemies, foreign and domestic”?

Through gripping personal accounts from both sides of the political divide, this documentary goes deep inside the violent American far-right movement – with the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and in never-before-seen footage of the Oath Keepers. It looks at how they are organised and led by trained military veterans and examines the potential threat they pose to United States democracy.

Most veterans manage to transition back to civilian life but increasing numbers are attracted by the kind of groups that attacked the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. This series explores the historical roots of the white supremacist movement, its conspiracy-fuelled attraction for today’s veterans, and the credibility given to it by politicians and former military officers. It is a stark warning of the existential threat to democracy in this election year and beyond.