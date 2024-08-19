The Full Report: The battle for the gateway to Myanmar

As civil war rages in Myanmar, a cancer is growing. The war-torn nation has become a hub for global cybercrime.

The struggle for democracy in Myanmar has turned from street protest to full-scale civil war. Against the odds, the rebels are starting to win. But the burden on civilians is unbearable, with millions starved of food and fuel. And in the vacuum of power, transnational cybercriminals and drug smugglers have moved in. Al Jazeera travels behind the front lines to see if Myanmar is on a path back to democracy, or fast becoming a failed state.