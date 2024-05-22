The Lost Souls of Syria – Part 2

The fight for justice for civilians allegedly killed by the Syrian government continues with often devastating results.

In the final instalment of this series, two vital cases in the search for justice for the civilians allegedly killed by the Syrian government continue in European courts. In Spain, Amal identified her brother Abdul in the 27,000 photos in the Caesar File – but the attempt to prosecute his killers is frustrated by Spanish law.

In France, lawyer Clemence Bectarte triggers an investigation into the disappearance of her client’s brother and nephew in a detention centre in Damascus. The outcome is devastating for the family but a French court does order the trial in absentia of senior Syrian officials. And the German federal court successfully prosecutes a former Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity. But families face a harrowing ordeal in the search for truth and justice in Syria.