The Full Report: Occupied and Imprisoned
Arrested and abused – a look at how thousands of Palestinians are being detained in Israel’s prisons.
During Palestine’s 75 years under Israeli occupation, the arrest and detention of Palestinians has been a very deliberate method of intimidation and control.
There are more than 8,000 Palestinians currently in Israeli custody.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Video shows Palestinian detainees from Gaza held in Israel
What is Tower 22, the Jordan site where US soldiers were killed?
LIVE: Qatar vs Palestine – AFC Asian Cup 2023
Since the Hamas attack of October 7, the number of Palestinians apprehended has risen sharply, with Israel arresting as many as 70 people a day in the occupied West Bank alone.
They stand accused of crimes as innocuous as sharing a post on social media sympathetic to the Palestine cause or as serious as a violent attack on an Israeli.
Al Jazeera’s senior correspondent Hoda Abdel-Hamid meets with some of these prisoners following their release. They recall tales of abuse and torture, both physical and emotional. She also explores this long-standing and controversial policing strategy and what this means for an already hostile coexistence.