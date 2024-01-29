Video Duration 23 minutes 26 seconds
Featured Documentaries

The Full Report: Occupied and Imprisoned

Arrested and abused – a look at how thousands of Palestinians are being detained in Israel’s prisons.

During Palestine’s 75 years under Israeli occupation, the arrest and detention of Palestinians has been a very deliberate method of intimidation and control.

There are more than 8,000 Palestinians currently in Israeli custody.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

Since the Hamas attack of October 7, the number of Palestinians apprehended has risen sharply, with Israel arresting as many as 70 people a day in the occupied West Bank alone.

They stand accused of crimes as innocuous as sharing a post on social media sympathetic to the Palestine cause or as serious as a violent attack on an Israeli.

Al Jazeera’s senior correspondent Hoda Abdel-Hamid meets with some of these prisoners following their release. They recall tales of abuse and torture, both physical and emotional. She also explores this long-standing and controversial policing strategy and what this means for an already hostile coexistence.

Published On 29 Jan 2024